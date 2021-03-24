Tommy Thompson, one of the state’s longest-serving district attorney generals, retired this month after more than 40 years in the role.
“I’ve been the luckiest person in the world to have the people of this whole community that have been friends and have known all these years,” said Thompson, who said his retirement comes after some health issues.
Thompson had heart bypass surgery last year. He said he has recovered and said the superb job his staff does made him feel more comfortable about his decision to retire.
“That entire group that I’ve hired over the years have turned into really good lawyers. I knew that the district was in good hands,” he said.
Thompson, 78, was appointed district attorney of the 15th Judicial District in 1977 after spending time as an assistant district attorney in Nashville.
“I went there for two years and ended up coming back up in this district, but this district was 11 counties and had four part-time assistants,” Thompson said.
The Tennessee Legislature eventually split the district and Thompson became the district attorney over the 15th Judicial District, which includes Wilson, Smith, Macon, Trousdale and Jackson counties.
“Since then, I was the district attorney. I tried to do right and treat people right. Of course, I made a lot of mistakes, but we all do that. Anybody that doesn’t do that isn’t really living too good,” he said.
Thompson was elected for a half term in 1978 and then was elected for five full, eight-year terms before his retirement.
He said he had the desire to pursue a law career from his early days in Hartsville.
“When I was living and growing up in Hartsville, there wasn’t a lot to do really. In the summertime back then, you had people during election season that would have speeches on the square and all of that. One time I went they were having a trial. What I saw just fascinated me,” he said. “I think (attorney Jack Lowery) was one of the lawyers that did a great job on a case.”
Thompson said the most difficult part of his job was seeing people who needed a good lawyer, but could not afford one.
“I felt for some people that didn’t have a lawyer that should. Now we have a public defender and that’s really helped. It used to be that the judge would call some lawyer from somewhere and he’d come defend somebody he didn’t know or know much about the case, but that’s changed and that’s the good part,” said Thompson, who said he also hated to see young people in trouble.
“They just don’t think much about what they’re doing when they’re young, but they get into such messes, even with little stuff like cellphones. I think that’s one reason you try to have some mercy, too,” he said.
Jason Lawson has been appointed pro tem district attorney general until Gov. Bill Lee appoints a successor. That person will fulfill the rest of Thompson’s term until August 2022.
Lawson said Thompson set the standard for district attorney and lawyers across the state.
“He has been the best leader, friend and mentor that any attorney could have,” Lawson said. “We’ve all learned so much from his approach to trials, how he treats people and his humility. He’s left a lasting impression on this office.”
Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference executive director Guy R. Jones said Thompson shaped many careers and trained dozens of attorneys practicing today.
“General Thompson’s stature within the ranks of Tennessee prosecutors was unquestioned. I had and continue to have the highest respect and admiration for him,” Jones said.
Thompson said he plans to relax and spent more time with family in retirement, and has enjoyed his time as district attorney general.
“I never hated to go to work a day. I hated to lose a case every now and then, but that was bound to happen,” he said.