A stuffed snowman toy was ragged and full of mud on the lawn at the Adcock house on Fairview Drive in Mt. Juliet the day after a tornado slammed the neighborhood.
The cuddly snowman was tossed some 100 feet from inside the home. And a couple of other items from the home may have traveled miles away to a stranger’s front yard.
Cathy Sturgell, who lives on Hiwassee Road in Smith County, said she and her family peeked out their front door into the night after the tornado continued its path past Wilson County.
“It was dark, especially dark since we live so far out,” she said. “But we could see all sorts of white stuff on the ground all around.”
The next morning revealed the “white stuff” was mostly loads and loads of insulation, paper and debris that dropped out of the tornado some 35 miles away from Mt. Juliet.
“I worked the election in Smith County that morning,” she said. “But my husband went out and started to fill garbage bags with the debris. Along the way he found this document, face up, wet but mostly intact.”
Another item found was a Mt. Juliet Christian Academy sweatshirt, still with the tags. They were able to easily return that to the school. The document was another story.
“I’m really into genealogy and know the importance of such things,” Sturgell said. “I knew I had to find the owner. It’s my duty as a citizen.”
She posted a picture of the Navy document on social media. A Wilson Post editor recognized the Adcock name from a previous story and contact Sturgell.
Ray and Elecia Adcock, son Mason, 18, and daughter Morgan, 23, and their three dogs were in their Mt. Juliet house when the tornado struck.
Last week, Morgan said her home is now gone. In just seven days hundreds of volunteers cleared away the remains of the large home.
“It’s just so weird to look where our home once was and not a bit of it to be seen,” she said. “No furniture, no nothing.”
But then family items began to reappear.
“My brother’s birth certificate was found somewhere in Lebanon,” she said. “The Lebanon police chief delivered it to us.”
She wasn’t sure if he was the one who found it, or if was delivered to him.
The Navy motto document found on Sturgell’s property indicated it was presented to Machinist’s Mate Third Class William W. Adcock. William is Ray’s first name, but the document has W. as the middle initial.
Ray said when he saw a picture of the document, “It made me smile.” He said he’s almost 100 percent sure the document belongs to his family.
“I don’t ever remember a typo on the document,” he said. “I guess I never paid attention. But what are the chances it was in tornado debris, I was a machinist, and it has both my names on it. I think it’s me. I don’t think any other Adcocks live in the area.”
Some big blue tubs held all of Gary’s military memorabilia and certificates from serving in Iraq. They were blown away somewhere. Elecia Adcock did find her husband’s chess set from the Navy.
Ray said he will contact the Sturgells soon about the Navy document.
“At least my son’s original birth certificate was found,” said Ray, who plans to rebuild his home on the five-acre site. “Remnants of my military history are scattered somewhere. Perhaps I’ll be able to get at least one back.”