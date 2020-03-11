ASSISTANCE CENTER
The Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway is a distribution point for many items from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. each day. Items available are diapers, food, water, blankets, clothes, pet food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, tarps and gloves at no cost.
The Mt. Juliet Community Center is now a temporary relief center and is chock full of thousands of donated items for tornado victims.
The response of donated items was so overwhelming that organizers announced last Saturday night that no more items are needed. Distribution to people who need assistance from the March 3 tornado is ongoing.
The gym is full of tables and boxes full of items. There are thousands of toiletries, trash bags, shoes and cleaning materials. A Mt. Juliet group delivered approximately $7,300 in gift cards on Monday.
Mt. Juliet City Parks employee Erin Farmer is the coordinator of the relief effort, which began last Thursday.
“Since Thursday, over 120 volunteers have come to help make this a success,” Farmer said. “We have literally thousands of items and we want people to come and take advantage.”
She said there has been a steady stream of both volunteers and victims in the center’s gymnasium. Many church groups have loaded up vans, cars and trailers with items such as bleach, diapers, formula, dog food and beds, blankets and food to transport directly to the affected neighborhoods.
The Sumner County food bank dropped off some non-perishables.
“People have driven here from Kentucky, Missouri, and Pennsylvania and so many other states and counties with their cars and trucks full of items to donate,” Mt. Juliet city employee Jan Littrell said.
“People are just so good,” she said with tears in her eyes.
Farmer said that this week she expects a second round of victims who will need the clothes already donated.
“The outpouring of support is fantastic,” she said. “Everyone wants to donate or help in any way. A man from another state visiting friends this week went and bought $700 in building supplies. That brought tears to my eyes. He doesn’t even live here.”