Mt. Juliet took a direct hit from a deadly tornado that ripped through parts of Nashville before dawn Tuesday before its path moved east into Wilson County.
There were three reported fatalities — two in Mt. Juliet — in Wilson County as emergency workers sifted through mounds of debris that once were homes and businesses.
James (age 84) and Donna (81) Eaton died at their home on Catalpa Dr., which is behind the Walmart on Pleasant Grove Road in Mt. Juliet.
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler held a live news conference from his police vehicle at around 6:13 a.m. to update the situation.
“We knew the tornado was on the ground from Nashville and heading to Mt. Juliet,” he said.
According to Chandler, the tornado took a path through Triple Crown Subdivision, Clearview Drive, Barrett Drive and Golden Bear Gateway near Athlete’s Way, then traveled parallel to Interstate 40.
Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman said West Wilson Middle School, Stoner Creek Elementary School and Mt. Juliet Christian Academy sustained damage.
“The south end of West Wilson Middle School was intensely damaged,” Luffman said. “Numerous houses and businesses are severely destroyed, some flattened.”
Luffman said he could not count how many victims he saw, including two elderly victims with lacerations and broken bones, and a 7 year old who stepped on a live wire.
“I need to go now and get back out there, there are most likely more trapped,” Luffman said.
N. Mt. Juliet Road was closed from Old Lebanon Dirt Road to I-40 for most of Tuesday morning.
Every one of the police department’s 62 fulltime officers and 17 volunteers were on call, rotating as needed because most of them had been awake since the tornado hit the area.
Other outside responders included the Gallatin Police Department, Tennessee Wildlife Rescue Agency, Tennessee Highway Patrol and La Vergne Public Works.
“Many private ambulances also offered their services to treat and transport those with injuries,” Chandler said.
He said many power lines are down, some with live wires, and there were dozens of natural gas leaks that needed to be addressed.
Joel Meriwether who lives in Clearview Estates posted on social media, “My house has sustained tremendous damage. I am fine and my adorable felines are fine, if a bit shaken. There are families in my subdivision whose homes are wiped away from the foundation and nothing remains.”
The Red Cross has helped to set up a shelter at Victory Baptist Church on Tate Lane.
“The displaced are encourage to go there,” Chandler said. “Pastor Andrew Coleman has organized everything over there and they are prepared to take anyone in for food and shelter from infants to the elderly.”
Volunteers have offered assistance in many ways.
“We want our citizens to know they are in good hands and everything is being done to get our community back to normal,” he said. “Homes are destroyed, there are severe injuries and we are still missing people. I want you to pray for these families. We all want a good outcome for our community.”