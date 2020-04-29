An EF-1 tornado struck the eastern portion of Wilson County along Interstate 40 last Saturday and injured three people before it moved into Smith County.
The National Weather Service Nashville said the tornado started in eastern Wilson County around 4:45 p.m. and moved into western Smith County. The tornado lasted for seven minutes. Most of the damage it caused was south of Interstate 40 near mile marker 248.
The tornado caused roof and siding damage to a two-story house in the Bell Road area of Wilson County. The tornado also caused roof damage to homes on Bluebird Road before it crossed I-40, resulting in a flipped 18-wheeler. Three people received non-life-threatening injuries there.
Additional tree and roof damage was noted on North Commerce Road and Dawson Lane in Wilson County.
In Smith County, the tornado damaged Grant Cedar Mill, which also received damage from last month’s tornado.
The tornado reached a peak of about 90 mph on its 3.81-mile path, according to the National Weather Service Nashville.