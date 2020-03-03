Two people died following a tornado and severe weather in Wilson County early Tuesday morning, according to Wilson County emergency response leaders.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency Director Joey Cooper said there were three confirmed fatalities Tuesday morning, with two coming as a direct result of the storm. The third was described as a “medical issue” not directly attributed to the storm.
Cooper said the tornado entered Wilson County just north of Interstate 40 from Davidson County and stayed on that path through Wilson County to Smith County.