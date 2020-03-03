The first fatality in Lebanon from Tuesday's tornado has been identified.
Brandy Barker, 38, of Lebanon died at a CEVA warehouse on Athletes Way North while working security. Officials said she died as a result of a medical issue.
The areas in Lebanon hardest hit by Tuesday morning’s tornado were businesses in the Leeville Pike and State Route 109 area, as well as South Cumberland Street.
“We are still making assessments in areas. We still a lot of dangerous areas that exist out there with power lines being down,” Lebanon Sgt. PJ Hardy said.
The tornado’s path centered just north of Interstate 40 and traveled east toward Smith County.
Several businesses on State Route 109 near Leeville Pike sustained damage, including Sonic, Subway, Wendy’s, Mapco, Thortons, McDonald’s, Shell, and KO’s Pizza.
The tornado also damaged several houses in some subdivisions along Leeville Pike, including Stone Bridge and Holland Ridge, as well as homes along Dorchester Drive and Westfield Drive.
Power lines and trees covered the roadways, causing emergency crews to close the area.
Businesses that sustained damage along South Cumberland Street included Walmart shopping center, Lowe’s, Discount Tire, Starbucks, Gondola Service Loan, Cash Express and Murphy Express.
The tornado continued its past eastward and destroyed Daniel’s Market on Sparta Pike, and damaged Dollar General, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and some portions of the James E. Ward Ag Center. U-Haul Neighborhood Dealer also sustained extensive damage to its property.
Wilson Bank & Trust will also temporarily close some of its locations because of the storm, including its Walmart and State Route 109 locations in Lebanon.