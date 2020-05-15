Jennifer Rowland Sheppard’s mom, Sue, started dating Jennifer’s dad in 1968. That courtship lasted 10 years before marriage.
“He loved farming and he ran cattle,” Sue said from her daughter’s home in the Timber Ridge area of north Mt. Juliet. “There was a beautiful, big oak tree there and we would meet under the tree before we were married.”
She would take lunch to her future husband, Albert (who passed away 10 years ago), at the massive tree that graced the family farm on Tuckers Gap Road in Lebanon.
“We’d sit under the tree on the truck tailgate and eat lunch,” she said.
Majestic in size and form, through the decades it was known as “the tree.”
“After we married, it was the meeting place,” Sue said. “He would call and ask what I had for lunch, and say ‘meet me at the tree.’ ”
Everyone knew which tree it was. The mighty oak commanded respect in a big hayfield.
“It was a gorgeous tree,” Sue said. “Beautiful and humongous. After the (grandkids) came along, it was their meeting place as well.”
Sue estimated the tree has to be 100 years old or more. Through the seasons, the family had picnics, get-togethers, sunny day siestas and more under the tree that sidles up to a narrow gravel road that goes deep into the farm.
Sheppard got engaged to her husband, Micah, under the tree. Their daughter, Maggie Grace, turned 2 last month.
The March tornado with winds upward of 136 miles per hour were simply too much for the mighty oak.
The original family farmhouse, built in the late 1880s, also took a huge hit from the ferocious winds. The ceilings caved in, as did the ancient chicken coop, outhouse and smokehouse. A barn was demolished. The family plans to save the large logs from the house just as keepsakes.
But it’s the oak tree still laying in the field that puts collective daggers in the hearts of the family. The uprooted tree’s roots are exposed and reach as high as a tall man.
A wooden family keepsake
Sheppard was determined to somehow capture the tree’s integrity and memories. She heard about a Mt. Juliet woodworker, Bruce Humphrey, who makes boxes and bowls out of fallen trees. When the March 3 tornado blew down stately trees across the county, he reached out to families to say he could do something “small” for them.
“It’s the least I can do,” he said from his workshop on Benders Ferry Road. “They are beautiful, a memento, something of beauty that will last a lifetime or more.”
He thought the process of being gifted a bowl made from the wood of a once living family favorite would “ease the process” for them.”
“When it comes down to it,” Humphrey said. “If no bowls are made by me, these ancient trees would be no more than firewood. I can’t let that happen.”
In addition to Sheppard’s bowl made of oak (one of the trickier woods to hone), Humphrey has crafted different sized bowls from walnut, maple, cherry and other types of wood.
Woodworking is a rather new hobby for Humphrey. He works full time. Several years ago, after work, he found himself “falling down in front of the TV and so bored.”
“I went to the University of YouTube,” he said with a laugh. “I was too stupid to be scared of losing fingers.”
He said the first bowl probably ended up in the burn pile. If he didn’t burn some, his workshop and home would be inundated with the beautiful pieces.
The Rowlands recently received a bowl from Humphrey to help them remember the mighty oak that was their meeting place for generations.
The bowl is displayed at Sheppard’s home right now. Sue always said she could live with the falling of the tree only if the hand of God took it down.
“And, it was an act of God,” she said. “The bowl is absolutely beautiful. My new grandbaby never got to meet Pa Albert, but she has this bowl that represents many of his memories. It gives us comfort.”
Sue said she’s yet to go see the toppled tree.
“Too many memories,” she said. “I’ve not been able to go back there. I have not done it yet. It’ll break my heart.”