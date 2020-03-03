Groups and organizations providing assistance to tornado victims:
The Red Cross has set up shelters in Mt. Juliet (Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane) and Lebanon (Highland Heights Church of Christ, 505 N. Cumberland St.).
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. To give to the fund, go to www.cfmt.org.
United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties is accepting donations for storm assistance and recovery at www.yourlocaluw.org/relief2020. Donations may also be made by texting RELIEF2020 to 41444.
To register as a volunteer for tornado cleanup in Mt. Juliet, go to the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s website at www.mjpdnews.org/volunteer.
Mt. Juliet Church of Christ will have a distribution of clothes and household items on Wednesday from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. at the church, 1940 N. Mt. Juliet Rd. A free meal will be provided from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for families in need. Supplies will also be distributed Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.
Goddard Construction Company has crews with chainsaws and plywood to help with cleanup efforts in Mt. Juliet. Call (615) 773-4440 to make arrangements.
Volunteers from Friendship Community Church are available to place tarps on roofs and boards on windows. Text (615) 566-0470 to make arrangements.
Immanuel Baptist Church is offering assistance. Contact Office Manager Sharon Gann at sharon.gann@immanuelbaptist.com or (615) 444-5563 or (615) 330-3379.