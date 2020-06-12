Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and Watertown officials said their Fourth of July celebrations will take place, but with some modifications.
In Mt. Juliet, Parks Director Rocky Lee said the fireworks display will take place around 9 p.m. on July 4 at the youth baseball and softball fields on Lebanon Road. That is where the city sponsored a display last year.
“Again, the display will be a fundraiser for the Mt. Juliet League like last year,” he said. “The particulars of charge per car that park in the immediate area is being worked out.”
Lee said city funding for the display was cut from $20,000 to $15,000 this year.
“That means we will have a 25-minute show instead of a 40-minute show,” he said.
He said that the original plans called for activities such as concession stands and inflatable bounce houses, but COVID-19 precautions nixed those ideas.
“This year it’s more of a patriotic celebration and fundraiser,” he said.
Last year Mt. Juliet nursery owner Tom Needham, who had overseen the display for 30 years with the city sponsorship, put on his own fireworks in the Providence area at the same time.
Sunday afternoon a message was posted to the nursery’s Facebook page saying that the fireworks showed sponsored by Needham has been canceled this year because of the pandemic. “It just isn’t safe to gather in a big crowd yet,” the message said.
Lee said he and City Manager Kenny Martin met with Needham a couple of months ago to “bury the hatchet” and offered to work with him for the fireworks display.
“We are always saying buy local first and we wanted him to have the first chance,” Lee said.
Lebanon
Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash confirmed his city will have a fireworks display this year.
“We plan to have one, but we won’t have a celebration like normal,” he said. “It will be fireworks only.”
The city’s fireworks display usually is preceded by a “celebration” in late afternoon with watermelon, hot dogs, music and inflatable bounce houses. Ash said those activities were cancelled because of COVID-19 precautions.
“It just wasn’t appropriate at this time,” he said.
The Lebanon fireworks display will take place at the Fairground’s Ag Center free of charge. The city is paying $20,000 for the event. Ash encourages spectators to watch the display from their car and to follow social distancing and wear masks if watching from outside.
Watertown
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings confirmed his town’s fireworks display will take place as usual, including the preshow parade.
He said the fireworks will start around 9 p.m. at Three Forks Community Park. Jennings said parade viewers along Main Street will gather in their yards to follow social distancing.
Jennings said time and route of the parade has not yet been announced. He said the fireworks will last about 20 minutes and is sponsored by the city and the chamber of commerce.
He said a couple of thousand people observe the display each year.
“I like to say it’s the only time of the year Watertown deals with a traffic jam,” he said.