A month-long repair project has started at Cedar Grove Cemetery due to the March 3 tornado after the Lebanon City Council recently approved a budget amendment to help pay for the removal about 50 fallen trees damaged in the March tornado from the site.
According to a news release from the city, the project includes the removal of approximately 50 trees, grinding the stumps, and removing rootballs. Also, approximately 85 headstones and monuments are to be leveled or set upright on the foundation.
There are about 90 additional headstones and monuments that need repairs. assembling. The city will be accepting bids at a later date for that work.
Many historical figures and community members are buried at the cemetery, including Confederate Gen. Robert Hatton, Cumberland University cofounder Robert Caruthers and former Tennessee Gov. William Campbell.
“This is something that was desperately needed and I think anybody with family buried there will be relieved to see it,” Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said.
In order to receive federal funding for the cleanup efforts, the city was required to follow FEMA guidelines. FEMA is expected to pay most of the $185,000 cost, the news release said.