People are decorating for Christmas earlier this holiday season, possibly to beat the COVID-19 blues, and many times that starts with a tree.
And that is good for businesses that sell live Christmas trees.
Jenkins Nursery and Landscaping on Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet saw its live tree sales go up astronomically starting the week after Thanksgiving, said owner Larry Jenkins.
The little nursery is filled with families stomping through the rows of Frazier firs. Jenkins is covered in flock dust and barely has time to stop and express his disbelief in the number of trees sold.
By last Saturday Jenkins had surpassed his previous eight years in live Christmas tree sales.
“I’ve seen so much traffic already,” he said. “I’ve sold already 400 trees and it isn’t stopping.”
In a survey by the Christmas Tree Promotion Board, 21 percent of people said they were more likely to buy a live Christmas tree this year after having an artificial one last year or no tree at all.
Doug Hundley with the National Christmas Tree Association said the desire to decorate follows a trend seen all year.
“The nation’s garden centers just had their best year in decades,” he said. “People have been gardening and landscaping, and we hope and think that it can lead right into a big decorating year with real trees, garlands, wreaths."
Last week, Alice Champion of Mt. Juliet visited Jenkins’ Christmas tree lot with her two children.
“We like to shop small and I saw the buzz here,” she said as her kids looked around in awe. “We are picking out our Christmas tree.”
Jimmy Majors was busy putting lights around a 6-foot fir. He’s there working part-time to help out Jenkins.
“Our trees range from $30 to $400,” Jenkins said. “They are selling quick and I really don’t have a clue why except people just want a hometown Christmas.”
He’s constantly flocking trees, many of which he puts the lights on first for customers. The average tree sold is about 8 feet tall. It takes about five minutes to 20 minutes to turn a tree into a snow-laden wonder, depending on the size, said Jenkins.
“We mostly do white flock, but many people are requesting red and light blue snow,” he said.
Handmade reindeer decorations are a premium this year for families who come specifically to Jenkins’ lot to purchase them. He said he’s already sold over 100 pre-made evergreen wreaths.
More than likely, Jenkins will sell out of trees before Christmas, but he’s got them coming in daily.
Another sales increase
Another long-time Mt. Juliet nursery man, Tom Needham, is in the height of live Christmas tree sales. His Lebanon Road nursery is full of trees ready to spruce up living rooms across the county.
His daughter, Jessica Needham Scales, said Needham’s Nursery has sold Christmas trees since 1988.
“I really believe there is an uptick,” she said. “It’s sort of early to tell, but business is booming.”
Scales said there’s been a clear surge in the sale of their garland and wreaths.
“I hand-make them all and people are certainly decorating this season,” she said.
Needham’s sells Frasier firs and white pine cut trees, as well as live trees with a root ball. These are generally white pine, Blue spruce and Norway spruce, Scales said.
She said about 80 percent of their customers buy a cut tree, and the remainder go nostalgic with balled trees to plant in their yards after the holidays.
Customers bring lights and a topper to the nursery, pick out a tree and nursery employees put the lights on it before flocking. Scales said they will have trees up to Christmas Eve.
“A lot of people have the tradition of buying their live tree the night before Christmas,” she said.
Needham’s donated two Frasier fir trees (one 20-feet tall, one 7-feet tall) to the city for Mt. Juliet’s annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony that took place last Saturday evening near the train station.