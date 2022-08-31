Wilson County Sheriff’s Department arrested a White County man and woman early Wednesday morning after an endangered child was found in the back of a U-Haul van.
Authorities arrested Brandy Lee Burns and Daniel Joseph Boland just after 1 a.m. following a pursuit started by the Metro Nashville Police Department late Tuesday night.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert on Tuesday for 2-month-old Gunner Lee Boland who was missing in White County.
Boland is Gunner's non-custodial father.
Wilson County Sheriff's deputies took control of the pursuit as the pair entered Wilson County from Davidson County. Deputies used spike strips to slow the vehicle as it raced along I-40 eastbound.
Officers found Gunner unsecured in the back of the U-Haul van and said no child restraints were located to protect the safety of the child.
“It’s disturbing whenever you have two adults without regard for anyone else especially when putting the life of a two-month-old baby into jeopardy. That’s inexcusable,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “Fortunately, the baby was found safe and we were able to take both individuals into custody without further incident. We appreciate the assistance from Metro Nashville, Mt. Juliet Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.”
Burns was charged with aggravated child endangerment, felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license. Burns also has active warrants in Rutherford and Cheatham counties.
Boland faces child endangerment charges and also has active warrants in Davidson and White counties.