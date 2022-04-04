A Wilson County man faces nearly a dozen criminal charges including TennCare fraud for more than $25,000 and a Wilson County woman faces charges of falsifying TennCare information to receive more than $104,000 in healthcare benefits, the state Office of the Inspector General announced.
The state announced the arrest of 36-year-old Gezim Kolshi. He is charged with one count each of TennCare fraud and theft of services along with four counts of destruction and tampering with government records and five counts related to the Personal Commercial Computer Act of 2003, a total of 11 felony charges.
Investigators say Kolshi failed to report his true income so he could receive TennCare benefits that he was otherwise not eligible to receive. As a result, TennCare paid more than $25,701 in fees and claims on behalf of Kolshi and his family.
In a separate case, Brittney Parsons-Spears, 36, faces criminal charges for allegedly falsely reporting financial dependents so she could appear eligible for the state’s healthcare insurance program.
She is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services, both felonies. Investigators allege that she falsely claimed to have full custody of her two children when she applied for TennCare and so she could continue receiving TennCare benefits, even though she was not truly eligible for the program.
As a result, TennCare paid more than $104,191.63 in fees and claims for healthcare services through the program.