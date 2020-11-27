Two Lebanon middle schools will get some extra support in their health and wellness initiatives thanks to a $10,000 grant from the Tennessee Titans and The Dairy Alliance.
Walter J. Baird and Winfree Bryant middle schools will receive $5,000 each as part of the NFL Fuel Up to Play 60 - Tennessee Titans Hometown Grant.
The award presentation typically features Titans players, cheerleaders and mascot T-Rac, along with a pep rally. However, due to the pandemic, the presentation took place with T-Rac and some Fuel Up to Play 60 ambassadors at Walter J. Baird’s football stadium.
Walter J. Baird assistant principal Amber Gailbreath, Lebanon Assistant Director of Schools Becky Kegley and Lebanon Child Nutrition Director Angie Ballard accepted the grant on behalf of the district and said the funds would be used on a variety of activities and initiatives within in the schools, including equipment to support breakfast in the classroom, physical actives and initiatives aimed at health and wellness.
The Hometown Grant is in its seventh year and aims to provide schools additional funds for healthy initiatives.
“The Hometown Grant will allow the schools to provide more healthy breakfast in the classroom options,” said Laura Marbury, Dairy Alliance manager of food and nutrition outreach. “Research shows that students who eat a balanced breakfast including foods like whole grains, fruit and low-fat dairy perform better in the classroom.”
There are more than 900,000 children enrolled in the Fuel Up to Play 60 program in the Tennessee Titans market. The program has distributed more than $1 million in grants in the last 10 years through more than 1,500 participating schools.