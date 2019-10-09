Two Mt. Juliet police officers graduated from the 12-week Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy in Nashville recently.

Mt. Juliet’s newest police officers — Alecia Martin and Megan Smith — took part in a graduation ceremony for Basic Police School 1869 held at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church. 

Before becoming a police officer, Martin served as a police dispatcher and is a Volunteer State Community College graduate. Smith is a University of Tennessee – Knoxville graduate and interned with the local district attorney’s office. 

TLETA provides technical and tactical training as well as teaches ethical and professional standards for law enforcement.

