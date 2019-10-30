A month ago, Watertown police Chief Bill Laney told the city council his department was fully staffed, but it was a different story at the Oct. 22 council meeting.
Laney said two officers, Stephanie Wright and Lavert Jackson, submitted letters of resignation within the previous week. In addition, Officer Don Willis underwent recent surgery, and Willis’ wife was involved in an automobile wreck on the way to the hospital, Laney said. He said the couple was expected to make a full recovery.
Laney said both Wright and Jackson, who worked for Watertown for less than six months, would need to be replaced. Laney told the council Jackson is a single mother of four children, two of whom are 3-year-old twins, and childcare became too much of a burden on her. He said he felt like Jackson, who transferred from Murfreesboro, wanted to take on more of a public relations role with the department that just wasn’t feasible.
Alderman Katie Smith said the council might want to consider pay increases for officers.
“It is a lot of cost to train and acclimate and outfit a person,” Smith said. “If we can redirect some of that money toward paying for and having better longevity, we get the same dollars spent on a better outcome.”
Alderman Brandon Howard said the increases would need to be about 25-30 percent to compete with the larger cities.
“We are talking about major … you know what we pay,” Howard said. “The policemen in Lebanon, right off the bat, start out at $21-$22 per hour.”
Laney said, “Local people are what we need. I would love to find some local people.”
The council accepted Wright’s resignation with the eligibility for rehire. Jennings said the council would consider Jackson’s resignation at its November meeting.
Mile-Long Yard Sale coordinator Jim Amero said the bi-annual event went smoothly Oct. 12 despite a visit from the Tennessee excursion train.
“We didn’t have the train, but they didn’t miss the train,” Amero said. “Most of my vendors did the best they’ve done in two or three years. The vendors were all happy. The cleanup went perfect. I think it ran smooth.”
Mayor Mike Jennings said he’d like to see the train return on yard sale weekends.
“I’d like to see the trains continue, because that’s what really jumpstarted it in the late ‘80s. Of course, it will be different when we get the turntable up and running. That’s the key,” he said.
Alderman Howell Roberts said he wanted to see more breakfast vendors when the yard sale returns in April.
During the council’s September meeting, Fire Chief Blake Haun presented an $8,100 bid for a new door and repairs to water damage at the fire hall. The council approved the bid unanimously. Work on the replacement door was expected to start no later than Oct. 28.
Jennings said Watertown resident Irby Duvall wanted to donate a single-owner mahogany Hammond organ to the community center so senior citizens can use it. The council approved the donation unanimously.
Howard said the city’s playground upgrade project at Three Forks Community Park had raised about $50,000, and Leadership Wilson planned to use it as one of its upcoming service projects.
The Lion’s Club’s annual turkey shoot will be Nov. 9 and Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. behind Three Forks Community Park.