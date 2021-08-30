Today

Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Potential for flooding rains. High 73F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.