Today

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.