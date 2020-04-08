(Adds statement from Stafford)
An ethics complaint has been filed against Wilson County Commissioner Annette Stafford, accusing the District 20 representative of living out of her district.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto received the original complaint. He, along with County Commission Ethics Chair Terry Ashe and county attorney Mike Jennings, serve as a screening committee for ethics complaints. The three voted to forward the matter to Wilson County District Attorney Tommy Thompson.
“We looked at it and believed that even if had gone on to the full ethics committee, they would have voted to send it on to the district attorney anyway,” Jennings said.
Hutto had no comment on the matter, other than to confirm that the complaint has been sent to Thompson.
A copy of the complaint shows that county residents were involved in writing the statement.
“We want to inform you of our concerns about county commissioner Annette Stafford living outside her elected district,” the complaint said.
The complaint said that Stafford and her husband, Randy, currently live at 555 Taylorsville Rd. (an address located in District 6 instead of District 20) and “have been there since the beginning of 2019.”
“After asking around, the residence was built by her and her husband as a retirement/dream home,” the letter stated. “Her daughter would live there until Mrs. Stafford and her husband retire. That has not been the case. Not only does her daughter (and her family) not live here, Mrs. Stafford's vehicle is here overnight, daily, as well as her husbands, and no other people have been residing at the Taylorsville residence.”
It continued that there is no mailbox at the Taylorsville Road address, but public property data records show that the Taylorsville Road and 607 C. L. Manier St. addresses share the same Post Office Box despite being 7.1 miles apart. Stafford’s previous residence was located at the C. L. Mariner Street address, which is located in District 20.
Stafford emailed a statement to the Wilson Post late Wednesday night. It said: "I am aware of the allegations. I have consulted with my attorney and have been assured that I continue to live in my district, and it is my intention to continue to serve My constituents of the 20th District."
“I believe this is yet another attempt to intentionally deceive both the county commission and the constituents of District 20 that elected her by directing their mail to a P.O. Box, rather than registering their address at the Post office establishing that they indeed reside here.” The complaint continued. “In other words, she knows she is supposed to reside within her district and is putting off getting a mailbox to further hide where she officially resides.”
Attempts to contact Stafford, Ashe and Thompson were not successful Wednesday afternoon.