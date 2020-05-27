The Wilson County Education and Budget committees approved the Wilson County School’s budgets for the 2020-21 school year at the committees’ meetings last Thursday night.
The education committee was the first to take up the budgets, which consisted of five funds: the educational capital projects fund, the extended school program fund, the central cafeteria fund, the school federal projects fund and the general-purpose school fund.
WCS Finance Director Mickey Hall presented the budgets for the five funds before the committees voted. The budgets had been passed by the WCS board on May 14.
All of the budget matters will be discussed by the full county commission during the first budget hearing at 6 p.m. on June 1. A second meeting, if needed, is scheduled for June 2, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. The meetings will be in person, with a maximum number of attendees capped at 50, as well as streamed via Wilson County Television and online.
A memo was included in the school district’s General-Purpose School Fund budget that requested the county commissioners cover a debt payment totaling $1,913,059. The amount would come out of the commission’s debt services fund for one year. Hall told the school board the previous week that the request was necessary to help WCS avoid eliminating more teacher positions.
The county regularly pays the WCS debt service each year, but then is reimbursed by WCS for the school district’s debt. If approved by the full commission, WCS will not have to reimburse the county for the 2020-21 school year.
Hall said that the WCS board will meet to discuss attempting to find funding for the adult education programs on May 28. That will be a special called meeting and will be live streamed at wcschools.com.
The committee unanimously approved the other four fund budgets by a 6-0 measure.
The budget committee members were presented with the same budgets. They also approved paying for the WCS debt service for one year, and tasking WCS with finding money for adult education programs.
They approved the motion 5-0.
The committee also voted to approve the other four budgets presented Thursday evening. The final tally was 5-0, with the same five voting in favor of the budgets.