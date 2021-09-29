Updated to show tutors available only for academically at-risk students and funds to pay salaries for current guidance counselors.
Wilson County Schools has received more than $19.6 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money released in three segments over the past 18 months, and the district’s plan includes spending millions of dollars to purchase technology, hire tutors and teacher retention.
A budget allocation plan, given to the WCS Board Of Education at its Sept. 8 meeting, listed a number of areas in which the monies have or will be spent.
The program, known as ESSER, consists of money from the federal government throughout the pandemic.
In the first round of funding (ESSER 1.0), WCS received $1.3 million. In ESSER 2.0, the district received $5.5 million and received $12.5 million for ESSER 3.0. There was also money provided under the American Rescue Plan to assist homeless students.
“We submitted our ESSSER 3.0 budget for the $12,554,039.91 that was allocated to our district based on our Title I poverty data,” WCS federal programs supervisor Amy Gullion said. “We are focused on strategic, student-centered investments that will accelerate student learning. We want to strengthen programs that support student readiness and our educators such as instructional technology, tutoring, summer learning, high-quality instructional materials, and on-going professional development. We are currently awaiting state approval.”
ESSER 3.0 requires that 20% of expenditures be used for learning loss. WCS provided what the state called a Summer Learning Camp for its incoming first through fifth grade students and a Learning Loss Bridge Camp for its incoming six through eighth graders.
Nearly $3.5 million will be spend on tutors for kindergarten-12th grade students who have fallen behind because of the pandemic and the closing of schools. Tutoring will be provided before and after school starting next January.
“Tutoring students will receive additional support in reading or math for two to three sessions a week with a trained educator in order to close their gaps and reduce their learning loss. We will also provide additional tutoring services and transportation to our McKinney-Vento (homeless) students,” the plan said.
The district has purchased many instructional software programs for teachers and students to access supplemental reading and math instruction.
“Due to our dismal middle school and high school math scores, we have purchased TI calculators and math manipulative kits for students and teachers,” the plan said.
WCS used ESSER funding to purchase its kindergarten through 12the grade core curriculum materials, the plan said. “Due to our local budget cuts, we were unable to purchase much needed curriculum materials for the 20-21 school year. Now with ESSER funds, our teachers and students have access to highly qualified instructional materials.
The district plans to spend $860,000 for student mental health. The federal funds will pay for the salaries of 21 guidance counselors (for six months) to provide mental health support to kindergarten through 12th grade students.
WCS will spend $2 million for teacher retention. Every Wilson County Schools teacher had received a $1,000 bonus for additional job duties performed during the 2020-2021 school year.
WCS will spend $4.6 million for technology such as Chromebooks for each student and teacher.