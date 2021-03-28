Updates with Wilson County Schools, WeGo train service closing.
Most of the businesses on the Lebanon Square and some located near it received water damage Sunday morning from 7 inches of rain that fell on the city between Saturday morning and Sunday morning.
The National Weather Service Nashville office also reported Mt. Juliet received 6.88 inches of rain in the 24-hour period. The rainfall occurred in the midst of several thunderstorms across Middle Tennessee that brought heavy thunder and intense cloud-to-ground lightning in many areas.
Wilson County Schools announced Sunday night that schools will be closed on Monday, March 29 because many roads in the county have damage from the weekend storm.
An email sent to parents of district students said, “While water is receding is some areas, it hasn’t decreased in ways that we’d hoped throughout the day. Tomorrow will present another great chance for more receding to occur with dry conditions expected. … Alternate routes to our schools this week will need to be explored for some of our families and our district’s transportation team.”
Also, WeGo officials announced Sunday night that there will be no train service on Monday because of debris along the tracks. A news release from the transportation service said that construction crews are removing the debris from the tracks near Caro Bend Road and Martha Station.
Lebanon Police Sgt. PJ Hardy toured the Lebanon Square on Sunday morning and posted video online that show several areas of flooding, especially in the southwest corner parking lot. Town Creek, which runs under the Lebanon Square, overflowed Saturday night.
“We have a lot of traffic lights that are out. We’ve got railroad tracks that are blocked with debris. The railroad signals may be down because of that situation,” Hardy said. “We’ve got a lot of efforts throughout the city right now to try to get everything taken care of.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reported that 50 businesses in downtown Lebanon were damaged by water from the storm.
“We know it’s a lot of places,” said Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell, who said he met with law enforcement officials at the Lebanon Square around 1 a.m. Sunday to assess the damage. “There was about 2 feet of water in some places on the Square.”
The owners of two businesses on the Lebanon Square -- Harper’s Books and Main Street Mercantile and Creamery – said they will be closed indefinitely because of flood damage. The owners of Edwards Feed, located about one block from the Square, reported 32 inches of floodwater at its front door overnight and will be closed Monday.
Hardy said the Lebanon police also conducted some flood-related rescues overnight.
“We were able to get some folks out of harm’s way that were right in the middle of a flood situation,” Hardy said.
The Lebanon police reported several hazardous and impassable roadways, including: South Maple Street in front of the Wilson County Memorial Park; Baddour Parkway, where floodwaters overtook the Lebanon Dog Park and parking lot of Pro Bowl West; East Spring Street, where a van remained stranded in high flood waters Sunday morning; Maple Hill Drive; Piedmont Drive; Stroud Drive; and Winwood Drive.
“We’re going to do everything we can to get through this and work harder to get back to normal. I appreciate everyone out there,” Bell said. “We’ve had a rough several days and thank you for staying safe, and do everything you can to support our city and our people because we all need it right now.”
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said the only remaining road closures in the city due to flooding Sunday morning were Old Lebanon Dirt Road near Jackson Hollow and Woodridge Place near Clemmons Road and Woodbridge Place. The bridge on Woodridge Place at Golden Bear Gateway near Mt. Juliet High School was heavily damaged by floodwater and will be closed for an extended period of time.
Chandler said at the peak of Saturday night’s flooding, the city had 15 road closures.
Chandler said officers also monitored the Valley Center Shopping Center on N. Mt. Juliet Road just north of Stoners Creek that sustained flood damage overnight. The shopping center houses Bargain Hunt, Dollar General, Planet Fitness and restaurants.
The Mt. Juliet League youth baseball and softball field complex on Lebanon Road also sustained extensive flood damage. All 13 fields sustained damage that ranged from displaced bleachers and collapsed dugouts to damage to fences and signage.
Chandler said MJPD conducted three home water rescues and 12 vehicular water rescues due to flooding and responded to five non-injury crashes. Chandler said most of the water rescues took place on West Division Street.
“It’ll probably be an historic flood for us and probably for the Nashville area. I don’t know where it ranks, but the meteorologists are going to figure that out,” Chandler said.
The American Red Cross placed two families from Wilson County in a shelter overnight.