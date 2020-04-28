(THP has corrected name of suspect)
The Mt. Juliet Police Department joined the Tennessee Highway Patrol to arrest a murder suspect at a hotel on S. Mt. Juliet Road on Tuesday morning, according to a THP news release.
Around 9:30 a.m., THP was notified by the East Feliciana County Parish (La.) Sheriff’s Office Deandre Lamond Galmon, 32, of South Clinton, La., was possibly in the Mt. Juliet area. Galmon is suspected in a first-degree murder case in Louisiana.
It was reported that Galmon was at the Quality Inn and Suites on Herschel Drive near Interstate-40. THP troopers and MJPD officers responded, convening near the Quality Inn and Suites, the news release said.
MJPD officers located a vehicle fitting the description of an automobile reportedly driven by Galmon parked at a Holiday Inn on S. Mount Juliet Road. Troopers secured the vehicle and set up a perimeter outside the Quality Inn and Suites.
Galmon unsuspectingly walked out the front entrance of the Quality Inn and Suites. Upon observing law enforcement officers, he got on his knees, raised his hands and surrendered at 10:18 a.m.
Galmon was arrested without incident. He is currently being held at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.