Wilson County Schools Director Dr. Donna Wright announced where West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary schools’ students will attend classes next year during the school board meeting Monday night.
There were 1,700 students and 150 staff members who were displaced by March tornado when the West Wilson Middle School and Stoner Creek Elementary School buildings were destroyed.
The new school assignments for the 2020-21 academic year are:
- · Mt. Juliet High School: Grades 7-12, including upcoming seventh and eighth graders from West Wilson.
- · Green Hill High School: Grades 7-12, including upcoming seventh and eighth graders from MJMS.
- · Mt. Juliet Middle: Grades kindergarten-6, including upcoming sixth graders from West Wilson and MJMS and all students from Stoner Creek.
Under the new plan, MJMS will have approximately 1,330 students next year; MJHS will have approximately 2,200 students; and the new Green Hill (built to help overcrowding at MJHS) will have approximately 2,000 students.
“This is not perfect, but it will satisfy what we need without compromising students’ instruction and give an opportunity for teachers to provide instruction for the students,” Wright said.
Wright said efforts were made to lessen the interaction of sixth-grade students and the younger students, as well as the seventh- and eighth-grade students from the high school students.
Each high school will have a designated wing for seventh- and eighth-graders to avoid “the intermingling of students,” Wright said, adding that with those grades located at the high schools, the students would have the opportunity to take high school courses, such as CTE, coding, agriscience, engineering and health sciences. It will also allow the high schoolers to gain volunteer hours by working with the seventh- and eighth-grade students.
There will be a staggered start time for seventh- and eighth-grade students, different than the times for high school students. There will also be a separate drop off and pick up place for the younger students and lunch times would also be different from high school students.
Wright said a huge benefit of the plan is that it does not affect the WCS budget or calendar.
She added that the state recognizes kindergarten through sixth grade as elementary grades and seventh through 12th grade as secondary education grades.
Transportation plans will be announced by WCS in the next few weeks.
Although the plan did not require a board vote, Wright requested the board “give their blessing.” The board voted 7-0 for the plan.
School proms
Some of the county’s high schools have announced tentative rescheduled dates for prom.
The proms for Wilson Central and Watertown High School are scheduled for Saturday, June 13 at the respective schools.
Friendship Christian’s junior/senior prom is scheduled for Thursday, June 18 at the school.
Principals at both Lebanon High School and Mt. Juliet High School said they have not yet set a new date for their prom. There are no plans to reschedule the MJCA prom.
WCS Kids Club
Wilson County Schools is opening its Kids Club summer program on Thursday, May 21.
The system’s website states that, “extreme health precautions and protocols will be in place when Kids Club resumes on May 21.”
Kids Club activities are open to students in the WCS district who will be incoming kindergartners through fifth grade.
LSSD pre-kindergarten registration
Online applications for Lebanon Special School District pre-kindergarten classes are now being accepted for the 2020-2021 school year. For information, go to the 2020-2021 Pre-Kindergarten Registration link on the LSSD website.