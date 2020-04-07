Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High 81F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind: SW @ 12mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13mph
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 2 Low
Humidity: 54%
UV Index: 1 Low
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 8mph
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
Wind: SSW @ 9mph
Precip: 20% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 10mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
Wind: SW @ 10mph
Precip: 41% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
Visibility: 7 mi
Precip: 61% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 64°
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SW @ 9mph
Precip: 68% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Visibility: 5 mi
