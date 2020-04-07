Today

Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Partly cloudy skies late. High 81F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.