Both Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District have announced plans to provide meals for students starting next week.
WCS will be providing two-day meal packages for pick up for children within the community 18 years or younger between 10:30 a.m. and noon for three days starting Monday, March 23.
Parents cannot take meals without children present.
Drive Thru sites will be open on the following days:
Monday – March 23
Wednesday – March 25
Friday – March 27
These schools will have the “Drive Thru” available at the locations outlined:
Lebanon High School – Commons entrance side
Gladeville Middle School – Northeast corner at back of building
Springdale Elementary – Back side of building at Cafeteria
Watertown Middle School – Front entrance steps
Starting Monday, March 23, LSSD will be serving free breakfast and
lunch to children ages 18 or younger Monday through Friday at the locations below.
Meals will be packaged and available for pickup. The program is open to all area children regardless of district affiliation. Children must be present to
receive a meal.
Mobile Locations and Meal Service Times (Please look for District vehicles)
Springhill Townhomes 10:00- 10:15
Peyton Road Apartments 10:25- 10:40
Weatherly Estates 10:55- 11:15
Rollingwood Apartments 11:35 – 11:50
Greentree Apartments 12:00 – 12:30
Tater Peeler 10:00 – 10:15
Head Homes 10:30 – 10:45
Inman Court 10:55 – 11:15
Upton Heights 11:25 – 11:45
Don Fox Park 10:45 – 12:00
Castle Heights Elementary 10:30 – 11:30 (Meals served from cafeteria loading area - look for signs)
Byars Dowdy Elementary 10:30 – 11:15 (Meals served at front entrance of school)