Updated with victims' identities.
The Lebanon Police Department's search for a suspect involved in a shooting Monday morning that resulted in two people killed in the Stonebridge subdivision ended as he was later found dead in Nashville.
Lebanon Police officials said Shaun R. Varsos, 36, of Nashville, was found dead in a vehicle in the Metro Nashville area around 9:30 a.m.
The Lebanon Police Department identified the victims on its Facebook page Marie Varsos, 31, of Nashville and Deborah Sisco, 60, of Lebanon. The department’s post said that Marie Varsos was estranged from her husband, Shaun R. Varsos. Marie was living with her mother, Deborah Sisco at 1400 Whispering Oaks Dr. in Lebanon.
The Lebanon police reported that Shaun Varsos broke into that residence Monday morning armed with a shotgun. Shaun Varsos is believed to have been shot and injured during the incident prior to shooting and killing the two women.
Shaun R. Varsos fled the area in a rented Nissan Pathfinder and was later found in West Nashville, near his residence, with what appears to be a self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound, the police post said.