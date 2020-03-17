Wilson County Schools will be closed until at least March 31 and has suspended all spring sports until at least Sunday, March 22.
Cumberland University switched all in-person classes to online and remote access this week, through the rest of the semester. Residence halls remain open and dining facilities will operate on a modified schedule. All University staff offices will also remain open and operate at normal capacity. All campus events, including athletics and Founder’s Day events, have been postponed and all spring sports seasons have been cancelled.
Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon is closed through Tuesday, March 31.
Mt. Juliet Police Department has suspended all sponsored public events, municipal adult court, municipal juvenile court, and traffic school until at least April 10. Those who have been scheduled for the affected events and court dates will be contacted by a member of the police department.
The 30th Annual Wilson County Library Board Roast featuring Dorie Mitchell has been postponed.
The Annual Wilson County Ag Hall of Fame Banquet has been postponed.
Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce has cancelled all of its events for the rest of March. A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival scheduled at the Expo Center for April 25 has been postponed.
Wilson Books from Birth has postponed its annual fundraiser, the Imagination Dinner, scheduled for April 2 at the Expo Center.
Andrew Jackson’s The Hermitage will be closed through March 31. The annual Presidential Easter Egg Hunts scheduled for April 5 have been canceled.