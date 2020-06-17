A second sexual harassment claim has been made against Wilson County School board member Wayne McNeese.
The complaint was written by a former WCS employee on June 15. The allegations are similar to another complaint which was sent to then-WCS Ethics Committee Chairman Chad Karl on May 28.
In the first complaint, McNeese is accused of requesting a kiss from a WCS staff member. McNeese said last week that the accusation is politically motivated because he is running for re-election this year.
In the second complaint, the employee claims McNeese requested that she place him in the same hotel room as her when arranging lodging at an educational conference.
McNeese denied the allegations in the first complaint and has deferred comments to his attorney since then. He said on June 18 that he had not seen the second complaint.
The Wilson Post’s policy is not to publish the name of a possible victim in a sexual harassment claim.
Because the first complaint also included Karl as a potential witness, a new ethics committee was appointed and approved on June 17. Board member Linda Armistead was elected chairman of the committee and member Bill Robinson was named secretary. Kimberly McGee is also on the committee.
Board attorney Mike Jennings is mentioned in the second complaint. However, there are no allegations about any ethics violations by Jennings. He has recused himself because he may be called as a witness. The ethics committee is recommending that the full board hire Nashville law firm Jackson, Shields, Yeiser and Holt to advise the committee.
The full board will meet to vote on the potential hiring of the law firm at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 22.
Robinson said the law firm will not charge for travel from Nashville to Lebanon. It will charge WCS $195 per hour during the duration of the complaint process.
Board policy 1.106 says that in the case of an official, the matter may be referred to the school board for “possible public censure if the board body finds such action warranted.”
The full board can, if it believes the complaints constitute a possible violation of state statutes, refer the matter to the district attorney for possible ouster or criminal prosecution.
“When I sat down with Mr. Jennings, in my mind, I wanted to come up with someone to give us an unbiased opinion and has no background with us,” Robinson said. “I want us to do this right. Every step we take, I want to get it right. (The law firm) will give us some guidance outside of the school perimeter. They are outside the fray and real versed in school law.”
All three committee members stressed they wanted an independent council, and Robinson said that they have not worked for the school system in the past and he didn’t, at the time, believe there was anyone at WCS who knew them.
Human resources director Rebecca Owens has told Robinson she does know two people within the practice. Jennings also knows attorneys from the firm. Robinson said that the law firm was highly recommended from other school systems.