Today

A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.