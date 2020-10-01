Wilson County Schools students in grades 6 through 12 likely will continue as hybrid learners through the end of the fall semester, WCS Director Donna Wright said at the school board meeting last Thursday.
While the older students will continue the hybrid model (two days of classes in the building, two days virtual), Wright said that fourth- and fifth-grade students will return to the school buildings fulltime starting on Monday, Oct. 12 after a week of Fall Break.
The district’s pre-kindergarten through third-grade students returned to the buildings fulltime last month.
Wearing masks in the buildings still will be required for grades 6 through 12, with allowable exceptions. WCS strongly encourages students in grades below that to wear masks, Wright said.
“We have nine weeks, close to 44 days, once we return from Fall Break,” she said. WCS will look at the illness numbers after each 20 days to see how the COVID-19 and flu numbers are affecting the older students.
After 20 days, if the numbers are going down, the older students could return to the buildings fulltime starting in November, Wright said.
Wright said that the ability to social distance in the larger schools, with more students and changing classes, is difficult.
“Those schools are just too large to provide social distancing,” she said. “Middle and high school students are moving around way too much to social distance during the day.”
She added that the class sizes which would be larger if all students returned to school at once, and that would also make it impossible to a social distance of six feet.
Virtual learning available for second semester
WCS is also offering virtual learning for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year.
Dr. Christina Harris, WCS supervisor of educator effectiveness said registration for that model is in Skyward and will be available Oct. 12-30, which is a firm deadline, she said. Students currently using the virtual model will need to re-enroll during that time.
Anyone who does not register in Skyward will automatically be re-enrolled for the hybrid/traditional model, Harris said.
WCS lays out COVID dashboard
WCS Health Services Supervisor Chuck Whitlock explained the district’s new COVID-19 data dashboard at the board meeting.
The dashboard lists the number of positive cases for both students and staff and has the number of those quarantined because of the positive cases.
Throughout the week, school administrators conduct contact tracing and calling parents of children who have been exposed, Whitlock said. At the end of the week, they compile a report and send it to Whitlock, who enters the information. The dashboard will be updated by Monday of the following week.
“We’ve seen an increase in quarantine numbers in students over the past couple of weeks,” Whitlock told the board. “We were having about 50 kids on quarantine. This past week, 100 kids were quarantined. So far this week, the number has jumped to 148 students and we still have Friday to go through.”
Of the 117 positive student cases reported by last Thursday, 55 of those students are in high school. That is because, he said, high schoolers switch classes more often than the lower grades. There have been 25 cases in the kindergarten through fifth grade and 37 students in middle school.
He noted that the large majority of cases are coming from outside the school system.
“We are starting to see clusters form, but the vast majority are family members,” he said. “Most parents are keeping kids quarantined, if there is an issue.”
He said that there have been very few cases of a student who tested positive attending school.
“We’ve had a few hiccups where kids have been at school that shouldn’t have been at school (because of the virus or exposure),” he said. “But that’s been one or two cases. Sometimes the parents really need kids at school. Others do not understand that an asymptomatic person could share the virus.”
West Elementary School was closed last Friday because of COVID-19 concerns, said WCS spokesman Bart Barker.
“The district felt that the most responsible course of action was to cancel classed (Oct. 2) at that school in advance of next week’s fall break,” he said. “Teachers (were) allowed to enter the school and have and impromptu workday, if needed.”
The numbers are not being separated by in-school and extracurricular activities, Whitlock told the board.
He also said that the system has confirmed its first case of the flu this season.
The WCS operations building has been renamed as the Tom Waller Operations Building, after the longtime WCS employee who passed away in September.