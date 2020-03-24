Gov Bill Lee announced today that he has recommended to the state's school districts to extend the closure of the state's schools through April 24.
Shortly after the governor's announcement, Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District announced that they would follow the governor's recommendation.
Today, Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on Lee’s announcement:
“This is an unprecedented time for our country and state and we thank Governor Lee for his leadership in protecting the health and well being of Tennessee's students and teachers. We know school closures represent a significant disruption for families and students and the recommendation to extend them has not been considered lightly.”
Each school district will decide if it will follow the governor's recommendation.