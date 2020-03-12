Both Wilson County Schools and the Lebanon Special School District announced Thursday that schools will be closed next week because of “an abundance of caution,” about the coronavirus, LSSD Director Scott Benson said in a post on the LSSD website.
“SACC and all other school activities will be cancelled in an effort to maximize effectiveness of the closure,” Benson said in the announcement. “Over the next week we will evaluate the status of the virus based on communication from the State and the Center for Disease Control to make decisions moving forward and will communicate by the end of the week if closures will be extended.”
On the WCS website, the announcement from spokesman Bart Barker says, that the district is canceling “all classes, activities and programs for the week of March 16-20, 2020. This decision comes as a result of consulting with state health services and local agencies.”
WCS schools have been closed since March 3 when an early morning tornado hit Mt. Juliet and Lebanon. This week is the system’s spring break.
Barker’s statement said that an exception has been given to the Lebanon High School girls basketball team and the Mt. Juliet High School boys basketball team to compete in the state tournament in Murfreesboro because “the TSSAA has already activated their protective measures and protocol concerning (COVID-19).”
The WCS plan says, “in the event of a pandemic, Wilson County Schools will follow the direction of the Wilson County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.”
The full plan is on the WCS website at www.wcschools.com.
Students are required by the state to attend school 180 days each year. However, in the event of a natural disaster or serious outbreaks of illness affecting or endangering students or staff during a school year, the Commissioner of Education may waive the 180 days of classroom instruction requirement.