Wilson County Schools will remain on a remote learning schedule for at least two weeks when the current school year resumes on Jan. 5, according to a statement on the WCS website. WCS moved to the remote learning plan on Dec. 14, before winter break.
“The upcoming Remote Learning period will be in place through Jan. 15,” the statement said. “The reason is due to the continued rise in COVID-19 cases in our area, and the extremely high level of concern for health and safety following the most recent health data.”
With the remote plan, students do not go to the buildings at all, but participate in online classes two days per week and complete assignments and study at their own pace the other three weekdays.
On Jan. 13, a re-evaluation of health metrics will determine how the district will proceed for the following school week, which will begin on Jan. 19 Jan. 18 is Dr. Martin Luther King Day and all schools are closed that day.
On Dec. 30, the Lebanon Special School District switched from a previously announced hybrid schedule to a distance/remote learning plan.
“As you are aware, our state and community COVID-19 data are at an all-time high,” an announcement from LSSD Director Scott Benson said. “Throughout these difficult 10 months, we have been committed to continual monitoring and decision making based on all the information at hand with our ultimate goal of balancing having school while at the same time protecting teachers and students.”
He said the new learning plan is “in anticipation of a post-Christmas surge in COVID-19 cases.”
Students will begin remote learning on Jan. 6, Benson said, adding, “our plan is to assess current data and re-evaluate distance/remote learning by January 21 in hopes of returning students to the hybrid model on January 25.”
Virtual Academy
Students in WCS and LSSD have signed up for their district’s respective Virtual Academy, in which students receive online instruction the entire semester.
Bart Barker, spokesman with WCS, said that approximately 2,150 students have signed up for the Virtual Learning Program for spring 2021. At the start of this school year last August, he said there were approximately 3,400 students enrolled in the Virtual Learning plan.
The number is a “significant decrease, and it’s not necessarily a surprise to see that decrease,” he said, adding that even though the district is “still learning more about the pandemic and there’s questions everyday about that, our (Virtual Learning Plan) team and our school administrators have done an amazing job in adjusting to the virtual environment.
Benson said that during the first semester “we had approximately 450 Virtual Academy students in K-8. We allowed for families to request a change for the second semester starting in January. We had requests for movement both ways-moving to the VA and moving from the VA. We will have approximately 385 students in VA next semester.