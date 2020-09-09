Corrects information on grades 4-12 and face covering policy.
The Wilson County Schools board voted 6-1 to have students in pre-K through third grade return to school five days a week starting Monday, Sept. 21.
Bill Robinson was the "no" vote on the motion at the board's regular September meeting, which lasted about five and one-half hours.
The rest of Wilson County Schools students will remain on either hybrid (two days per week at the school) or virtual (online) instruction. The hybrid students may return to the school buildings five days per week starting Monday, Oct. 12. That decision will be made by Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright.
Students who are using the virtual model will remain there until the end of the semester.
Wright said that she was recommending a return to the "traditional" (students in schools every day) model in October "with reservations" because of health concerns for staff members. Wright said that most teachers are in a high-risk category for exposure to COVID-19.
During Wright's report it was noted that there is a shortage of bus drivers and cafeteria workers that would become more of an issue if students return to school every day before Oct. 12.
The board had decided at its July meeting that it would use the hybrid and virtual models for all students from Aug. 3 until the district's Fall Break (Oct. 5-9).
During discussion about if Wright or the board has the authority or desire to change the traditional model dates for either grade group, board member Linda Armistead said, "Let's just hope nothing goes haywire."
The board also voted 6-1 to amend its face covering requirement to require face coverings for students in grades 6-12 and to allow the exemptions outlined in the governor's executive order, which included students 12 or younger, students with breathing problems and students with medical conditions.
Kim McGee was the only "no" vote.
Wright said that some teachers would not be in favor of those exemptions because they would want students to wear masks all of the time to protect the teachers.
The next board meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1.