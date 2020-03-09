Note: Transportation plans and other details are expected to be available at www.wcschools.com Monday afternoon. There will also be a link to submit questions.
Students from two Wilson County schools who were displaced when a tornado hit Mt. Juliet on March 3 now know where they will finish the school year, WCS officials announced Monday morning.
Starting Monday, March 16, West Wilson Middle School students will attend classes from 1-5 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Middle School. MJMS students will attend classes from 8 a.m.-noon in the same building.
Stoner Creek Elementary School students have been assigned to a morning session (6:45-10:45 a.m.) at Springdale Elementary School. SPES students will attend classes from noon-4 p.m.
WCS Assistant Director Mickey Hall said that the final day of school remains Thursday, May 21.
Both West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary were destroyed by the tornado. There are approximately 1,700 students and staff members at the schools, which shared a campus on N. Mt. Juliet Road.
The decision about how to re-locate the two schools’ students and staffs was made by WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright after consulting with transportation, food services and other WCS department heads.
Because the plan is considered day-to-day operations, although it is an emergency situation, Wright approved it. The school board has given her the right to make such decisions without its approval.
Wright said that some early proposals included sending students to area churches for each grade level.
“We just said thank you,” Wright said. “But we do not sort and distribute our students out like apples and oranges and cantaloupes.”
Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Cpt. Scott Moore said that the school resource officers at WWMS and SES will work eight-hour shifts at the newly assigned schools. That will double the number of SROs at SPES and MJMS, Moore said.
Wright said when she and her leadership team made the plan, they had a focus: bring a sense of normalcy to the students and staff.
She said that students will still be taught by the same teachers who taught them in their previous school. Wright also said that no staff will be laid off due to the doubling of schools.
Bus routes and traffic pickup patterns will be different because of the doubling up of schools. Information about the transportation plans are expected to be available on a PowerPoint on the WCS website at www.wcschools.com Monday afternoon. There will also be a link to submit questions there as well.
Meals will be provided for the morning students one-half hour before dismissal and at the beginning of the day for the afternoon students, Wright said.
Wright said the schools have enough supplies because they will be sharing a school.
However, people who want to donate money to help parents with before school and after school care, as well as lunch fees, may do so, Wright said.
Hall said that the insurance company investigators will enter the destroyed buildings and will be able to tell WCS staff if it is safe to retrieve items from areas that are still standing and not contaminated.