Groups and organizations providing assistance to tornado victims:
The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has a Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. To give to the fund, go to www.cfmt.org.
The United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland is accepting donations. Text GRACE to 40403 or go online to https://unitedwaywilson-uppercumberland.org/donate/ to donate.
To register as a volunteer for tornado cleanup in Mt. Juliet, go to the Mt. Juliet Police Department’s website at www.mjpdnews.org/volunteer.
MJ Strong Recovery Cleanup will be held Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. Go to the Walmart parking lot in the Paddocks to sign up. Bring gloves for yourself and rakes, shovels and wheelbarrows if able.
The Mt. Juliet Community Center at Charlie Daniels Park is a drop-off place for gloves, diapers, baby wipes and trash bags.
Wilson County Tornado Victim Lost and Found Facebook page has been created. It is an open group page for anyone who finds items to post a photo with a description on the page so owners can claim them.
The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce has business meeting and office space available at no charge for businesses with tornado damage. Copiers and Wi-Fi services are available.
Green Hill Church in Mt. Juliet has power, WiFi and coffee for anyone needing to charge phones or work remotely.
The Lebanon and Mt. Juliet Planet Fitness clubs are offering free shower access and electricity to tornado victims.
The Red Cross has set up shelters in Mt. Juliet (Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane) from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. to recharge cell phones and Lebanon (Highland Heights Church of Christ, 505 N. Cumberland St.).
To verify a contractor’s license, go to www.verify.tn.gov. Keep a record of your property damage and any repairs made to your property.