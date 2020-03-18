Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially early in the day. High 77F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.