Twelve of the 21 Wilson County Schools have been named Reward Schools by the state.
The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon by WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright to a packed room of the 12 schools’ administrators, teachers and staff.
The Rewards Schools are: Lakeview Elementary, Mt. Juliet Elementary, Mt. Juliet High School, Mt. Juliet Middle School, Rutland Elementary, Springdale Elementary, W.A. Wright Elementary, Watertown Elementary, Watertown High School, West Elementary, West Wilson Middle School and Wilson Central High School.
Last year seven schools received the Reward School status, according to WCS spokesman Bart Barker.
Reward status is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee, he said.
“Reward Schools are those that are improving overall student academic achievement and student growth for all students and for student groups, and they are identified annually. All schools are given the opportunity to achieve Reward School status and there is no cap on the number of potential Reward Schools,” Barker said.
Wright also announced that WCS has been named an Exemplary District. Receiving Exemplary District status is the highest honor given to a district in the state and is based on meeting specific criteria.