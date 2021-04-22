Updates with new concert site.
A free community concert this week will look to benefit Lebanon residents and businesses after last month’s flooding event as Lebanon leaders try to find ways to address flooding across the city.
The Lebanon Rising concert is set for Saturday, April 24 from 5-10 p.m. at the James E. Ward Ag Center. The flooding last month caused more than $1.4 million in estimated damage throughout Wilson County.
The National Weather Service’s Nashville office reported Lebanon received 7 inches of rain and Mt. Juliet received 6.88 inches of rain in a 24-hour period from March 27 to March 28.
Artists slated to perform include Sweetn3, Lance Pierce Band, Lain Tomlinson and Austin Slade.
A bank account at Pinnacle Bank has also been set up to receive funds for the benefit concert. Anyone looking to make a donation should ask for the Historic Lebanon Flood Benefit Account.
Lebanon leaders discussed possible short-term and long-term solutions during a recent city council meeting, but indicated the solution would not likely come from one or two sources or in a quick manner.
“If there was an easy solution, it would’ve been done a long time ago. It’s not an easy solution,” Lebanon Public Works Director Jeff Baines said.
“One of the things I know we can do very quickly is improve our communication system,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said.
Bell said getting notification to business and property owners in a timely fashion could help them prepare to minimize damage from floodwaters.
The city entered partners with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 2015 for a flood risk management study of Bartons Creek and Sinking Creek, which runs under the Lebanon Square and is the main factor in heavy flooding downtown this year and in 2010.
Bell and Baines said they reviewed the corps’ report, which was completed last year, and said they did not feel the options explored by the agency would have had a significant impact on floodwater levels reached this year and in 2010.
“One of the things I learned from reading that report is this past event was considered a 100-year flood, and that detention area would’ve dropped the water level about 1.2 inches,” Bell said.
Floodwaters on and around the Lebanon Square reached as high as three feet following the rainfall.
“As we move to the future and attack flooding, that is one option,” Bell said. “I just don’t know that one thing is going to do it. We’re going to have to look at more options.”
Reports to find solutions
The city approved agreements with a trio of companies earlier this year to help alleviate neighborhood flooding throughout the city.
The city tapped Civil and Environmental Consultants, Inc., for preliminary engineering services covering drainage improvements in the vicinity of Mulberry and Burdock streets to alleviate flooding.
TTL will conduct preliminary engineering services covering drainage improvements for Cumberland Drive, West Spring Street and South Greenwood.
Issues in the area include flooded yards of several homes along Cumberland Drive, and runoff water collecting on Cumberland Drive. Stormwater also collects along South Greenwood Street near West Gay Street.
The city completed a sidewalk and drainage project along the northbound lane of the area in 2012. The alleviation design will attempt to provide outlets to drain the low-lying area along the southbound lane.
Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions, Inc., will provide preliminary engineering services for the Sam Houston and Hallcroft area. Residents along the tributary from Hartsville Pike down to Stroud Drive experience drainage issues and flooding during extreme rainfall and runoff events.
“The surveyors have been out for all three of them. They were out a week or two before the flooding. That’s the first part — they have to collect all of that data and come back and start running the numbers to see what our options are,” Lebanon Engineering Services Director Regina Santana said.
“We are continuing to work toward trying to solve this problem. I don’t know that the problem’s solvable, but we’re going to look at every angle we can,” Councilor Camille Burdine said.
“This area has always had a flooding issue. All we can do is try to maintain or manage it. I don’t believe that it would be possible to ever cure it. When you live in a bowl, that’s where the water will end up, at the bottom of the bowl,” Councilor Tick Bryan said.
Major flooding occurred in Lebanon in 1928, 1939, 1962, 1963, 1979, 1989 and 2010. Floodwaters in the Lebanon Square reached as high as three feet in May 1979, four feet in August 1939 and 2.5 feet in May 2010.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency began a joint preliminary damage assessment with the Federal Emergency Management Agency earlier this month to verify the emergency response expenditures and losses sustained in 16 Tennessee counties as a result of the March flooding.
The categories of public assistance can include work or repairs for debris removal, emergency protective measures, roads and bridges, water control facilities, buildings and equipment, utilities, and recreational facilities.
The 16 counties in the joint request reported more than $23.9 million in total damages, including about $1.4 million in Wilson County.