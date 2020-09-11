Fast Pace Health has set a December date for the opening of its new Lebanon urgent care, walk-in clinic to be located on North Castle Heights Avenue across from the CastleGate Crossing retail development.
The clinic, scheduled to open Dec. 5, will be open seven days a week. Its services include walk-in, urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, telehealth and occupational healthcare services, according to a news release from the company. The news release said the company aims to “push for a new vision of healthcare in rural communities that will consist of an array of needed services that are often scarce for our patients.”
The company has more than 120 locations in Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi and Louisiana.
The company plans to hold an open house and ribbon cutting celebration Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and guests will have a “safe and secure” opportunity to meet clinic staff from their vehicles, learn about services and receive a free T-shirt.
The clinic will feature multiple exam rooms, on-site lab testing and X-ray capabilities.