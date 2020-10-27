When customers open the door to the bookstore in the little strip of a mall, they are transported to a readers’ respite.
Walls of Books in The Paddocks shopping area of Mt. Juliet near Interstate 40, is a bit of a throwback in this world of Kindles and eBooks.
True to its name, this used bookstore has wall to wall shelves filled with books with an extensive fiction section and a generous helping of young adult titles. The best part, according to owner Terry Gant, is a buy-back used book option that can go toward store credit. Gant will even buy back the books that were bought in his store.
Walls of Books also has a parents’ dream selection of educational toys to give children something fun and challenging to tackle between virtual and real classes.
Gant, 34, grew up in Donelson and said he was always an avid reader.
“I’ve been a reader all my life,” said the dad of a 2-year-old boy. “My dad was a big reader. My parents always gave me whatever book I wanted.”
As a kid he loved “The Lord of The Rings” series and as he got older his interests shifted.
And no, he does not own a Kindle and can’t anticipate a time he ever would.
Gant parlayed his love of literature into a career as a teacher after a stop as a Metro Nashville police officer in the Hermitage precinct.
Not to let a bachelor’s degree in political science and an MBA burn a hole in his pocket, he became a teacher of the Omnibus (Great Books) curriculum for grades 7-12.
“It’s basically history, literature and theology wrapped into one course,” Gant said.
He taught about the Constitution and honed in on Ernest Hemmingway classics. But something was missing. He’s the type of guy who wants to get lost in the stacks and run his fingers over fantasy, self-help or fab fiction titles.
He opened with his first Walls of Books store in Cookeville. When he scouted for a second location, his hometown area was a no brainer.
“I wanted to go home,” he said. “Mt. Juliet was the perfect place.”
With the whirlwind effects of COVID-19 swirling, his targeted opening date of March came to a screeching halt.
“We are all ready to go, stocked and everything and we just had to delay until things go better,” he said.
May was the month when he opened the doors to the 2,400-square-foot Walls of Books in Mt. Juliet with over 40,000 books. Ninety-nine percent of them are used, said Gant.
Surprisingly, the average browser would not know the books are used.
“We have thousands of selections,” Gant said. “Adult fiction, teen, middle grade, non-fiction and audio books.”
There’s a 120-square-foot kid section, with a reading nook and bright yellow chairs. Much space is allocated to showcase educational toys that are flying off the shelves during this time of home-schooling.
“Kids learn by doing,” Gant said. “They like to build, and explore through reading.
“We are doing really well, during lockdown and beyond. People needed something to do during lockdown and found themselves trying to occupy themselves. Something worthwhile. There’s just so many Netflix series to watch or YouTube videos to see. People needed, and still need, intellectual stimulation.
What kinds of books are people browsing and buying these days? Books about how to make bread, especially Artisan breads, are at an uptick, said Gant. Also, cookbook sales are through the roof. Many customers go straight to the gardening section.
Gant makes sure to showcase seasonal selections with spooky books for kids on tap now.
Brian Hoffmenster and his wife, Renee, came from Lebanon last Saturday to visit the bookstore. A fan of J.D. Robb (pseudonym for New York Times bestselling author Nora Roberts) Hoffmenster looked at his phone to see the list of Robb books he still hasn’t read.
“I am looking for five books by her and thought this would be a neat place to find them,” he said.
Another customer asked Gant if he had any books about mythology for her 9-year-old grandchild who lives in Lascassas.
The little girl will have the first of three Goddess Girls books in the mail soon. The series Gant recommended is written by Joan Holub and Suzanne Williams, who put a modern spin on classic myths.
WALLS OF BOOKS
Location: 300 Pleasant Grove Rd., Suite 340 (The Paddocks), Mt. Juliet
Owner: Terry Gant
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Contact: (615) 257-0215