Visitors to the Wilson County Fair – Tennessee State Fair, which starts Thursday, Aug. 12, will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines, Fair officials announced in a news release Friday.
The Fair has partnered with Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital to provide 200 J&J vaccines at the first aid station at the Farm Bureau Expo center. The vaccines will be provided on a first-come-first served basis.
According to the press release, after the first 200 doses, the rest of the vaccines are likely to be Pfizer or Moderna.