Amelia Vance has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Service and Support at Wilson Bank & Trust.
She will oversee several departments at the Clemons-Richerson Operations Building in Lebanon.
Vance, who joined WBT in 1998 and began her career in financial services in 1996, served most recently as regional president of the bank’s Lebanon market. She became manager of the mortgage center in 2007, and in 2014 she was named Senior Vice President of Mortgage Operations.
“Amelia has impacted service tremendously anywhere she’s worked, and expanding that role is a natural fit for our organization,” WB&T Executive Vice President John McDearman said. “Her leadership and dedication will be tremendous benefits in guiding areas that are foundational to our bank’s continued success.”
Vance is a graduate of Cumberland University. She serves as a board member for Wilson County CASA and Leadership Wilson. She also serves on the finance committee at Lebanon First United Methodist Church.