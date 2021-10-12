Vanderbilt University Medical Center continues to administer COVID-19 booster shots to qualified individuals as COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Wilson County.
Vanderbilt encourages mRNA booster shots for individuals who are immunocompromised, 65 and older and those in certain occupations, including healthcare workers.
“There is evidence that the vaccines become less effective over time. While this declining effect has been largely confined to mild infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is seeing an uptick in hospitalizations for patients 65 and older who were immunized with the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago,” Jeff Balser, Vanderbilt University Medical Center CEO and president, said in a news release.
Boosters are recommended six months after a person’s second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Booster vaccines are being given by appointment only at Vanderbilt Health One Hundred Oaks, located at 719 Thompson Lane in Nashville.
Vanderbilt officials reported 100 hospitalizations for the week that ended October 9 across its network of hospitals. The figure included 80 unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people.
Of the hospitalized individuals, 25 required ICU treatment and six needed total ventilation.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Wilson County continued to fall last week based on data released Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Wilson County reported 541 active cases Monday, a decline from 739 active cases the previous week. The number of active cases represents less than 1% of the county’s population.
Wilson County averaged 46.6 new cases reported per day from Sept. 27-Oct. 10, down from the previous 14-day average of 78.5 new cases per day.
The county’s positivity rate on COVID-19 tests continued to decline, as well.
The county reported that 10.3 percent of tests yielded positive results over the last week. The positivity rate for the previous week was 14.7 percent.
The county reported five additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 324 people.
About 50 percent of Wilson County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 46.75 percent are fully vaccinated. Wilson County’s vaccination count rose to 142,131.