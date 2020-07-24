Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital’s Emergency Department has become part of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Department of Emergency Medicine, adding seven emergency medicine physicians to the Lebanon facility.
Two emergency medicine physicians had already been working at the hospital.
In May, VUMC opened an ambulance base at VWCH, which included placing a Vanderbilt LifeFlight ambulance at the hospital. The ambulance is equipped with advanced medical technology similar to what is found on LifeFlight’s critical care aircrafts and is now available at the hospital around the clock.
VUMC recruited 10 full-time employees (five paramedics and five advanced emergency medical technicians) to staff the new base in addition to purchasing a new ambulance.
VUMC’s Department of Emergency Medicine staffs more than 60 faculty physicians and cares for more than 130,000 patients annually.
“Transitioning to Vanderbilt’s Emergency Medicine Department reflects Vanderbilt’s strong commitment to the citizens of Wilson County to continue providing outstanding care to patients and families throughout the region,” said R. Scott Frankenfield, MD, director of Emergency Services at VWCH. “Vanderbilt Emergency Medicine is one of the most nationally renowned emergency departments. The community will receive that same top-notch care without having to leave Wilson County.”