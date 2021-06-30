Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s LifeFlight Ground Transport has a new home in Wilson County.
The LifeFlight Ground Transport station, located at 1316 W. Baddour Parkway, will include a fleet of LifeFlight Ground vehicles that will service Lebanon and surrounding areas.
“This is just the launching point for us to provide ground service out of this facility,” said Michael Wallace, Director of Vanderbilt LifeFlight Ground Transport.
Wallace said LifeFlight Ground continues to expand in areas serviced by Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is needed as some areas continue to grow.
“It’s very taxing on the local emergency services to be able to take care of that, so it’s a real complement to relieving pressure off the 911 system,” he said. “We work great with (Wilson County Emergency Management Agency) and the folks there.”
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital Emergency Services Medical Director R. Scott Frankenfield said the facility would allow the area to have another option when responding to emergency calls, particularly with the station’s two critical care transportation ambulances, which he compared to traditional LifeFlight helicopters.
“They have everything on them that the helicopter has. It has blood products if they needed to give blood. They have every cardiac medication they could possibly need en route. They’re able to all sorts of things,” Frankenfield said. “Now with LifeFlight Ground critical transport, the same thing can happen on those days when they might not be able to fly. It’s an awesome service.”
LifeFlight Ground services started about 10 years ago and has grown to include about 350 employees. Wallace said the service is designed to complement local emergency service operations.
“It’s not our goal to be anything other than a complementary community resource,” he said. “Safety is always our No. 1 product. We take that incredibly serious. Equally as important is the highest-quality of care that Vanderbilt likes to bring to the patient in the community. That’s really what our focus is about.”
Wallace said the LifeFlight Ground services also include coverage at large-scale events, such as the recent NASCAR race at the Nashville Superspeedway and soon the Wilson County Tennessee State Fair.
Frankenfield said the presence of LifeFlight Ground in Wilson County only enhances the hospital’s ability to serve residents.
“We provide excellent healthcare at the emergency department, but we don’t offer all of the services that downtown Vanderbilt offers,” he said. “For that reason, if we ever needed to take a patient from our level of care to a higher level of care, Vanderbilt LifeFlight is known as a brand for high-quality, efficient health care and continue any care that we’ve started at the hospital en route.”