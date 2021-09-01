Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital is rescheduling all elective procedures as the hospital continues to deal with surging COVID-19 cases in the area.
“As COVID continues to impact our community and hospital, we have reached a point where we must begin delaying all elective procedures. This is due to the volume and acuity of patients in-house, staff that have been directly impacted and those that are being indirectly impacted by outside circumstances such as the recent school closures,” VWCH community relations director Traci Pope said.
Elective procedures at the hospital were suspended on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
“Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 1, we will reschedule all elective procedures at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital as we continue to care for urgent or emergent surgically patients. We are carefully evaluating the situation and will continue to monitor daily,” Pope said.
As of Monday, the Vanderbilt system had 186 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized. That included 41 patients in the Lebanon facility, and 12 of those required ICU-level support.
More than 90 percent of patients at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital are unvaccinated and the remainder consist of individuals who are immunocompromised.
“Data on the effectiveness of COVID vaccines continue to show that each one prevents serious illness, hospitalizations and death,” Pope said.
Wilson County reported 1,558 active COVID-19 cases Wednesday, as the county’s case count rose to 23,204 cases since last March.
As of Sept. 1, Wilson County averaged 133.6 new cases reported per day over 14 days from Aug. 18-31. The average for the previous 14 days was 81.3 cases per day.
The county averaged 640 tests per day for the week ending Sept. 1, which yielded an 19.4 percent positivity rate, a slight increase from the previous week.
About 47 percent of Wilson County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 40.83 percent have received two doses. Wilson County’s vaccination count rose to 125,281 from 118,865 the previous week.