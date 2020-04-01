Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital will be the site of community blood drives for the next two weeks as the American Red Cross faces a blood supply shortage due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
American Red Cross leaders said the COVID-19’s pandemic could decrease the nation’s available blood supply by 25 percent, largely due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations.
The blood drives at the Lebanon hospital will be Wednesday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 15 from noon-5 p.m. each day. The drive will take place at the Bloodmobile in front of the hospital’s main entrance at 1411 Baddour Parkway in Lebanon.
Donors can register online at donor.bloodassurance.org.